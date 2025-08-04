Skip to Content
Mountain lion that killed dog captured, relocated

The mountain lion responsible for killing a dog in Boulder has been captured and relocated.
By Christa Swanson

    BOULDER, Colorado (KCNC) — The mountain lion responsible for killing a dog in Boulder last weekend has been captured and relocated.

That attack happened on July 25 around 9:30 p.m. Residents were walking their small dog in the 2400 block of Balsam Avenue when the lion pounced, killing the dog. The mountain lion then ran off with the dog’s body, which was later found in a backyard. Authorities said no people were threatened.

Another person spotted the mountain lion the following day. The Boulder Police Department said these types of attacks are rare and offered safety tips for residents who may come across one.

Authorities said the mountain lion was captured and tagged Friday night in the same neighborhood.

