Man faces multiple charges after fatal crash on Old US 70 leaving 1 dead, authorities say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man is facing multiple charges after crossing left of center around the 700 block of Old US 70, striking and killing a moped driver, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Buncombe County Troopers were dispatched to a collision involving a moped versus an SUV with a confirmed fatality on July 31, 2025, at 10:01 p.m.

Charles Warren Jr., driver of the 2019 Buick SUV, was traveling east on US 70 and rear-ended a 2013 Subaru station wagon that was stopped at a red light.

Authorities say Warren fled the scene, and the Subaru began to follow the Buick, losing sight after the Buick made a right turn onto Old US 70.

Highway patrol says the incident occurred around the 700 block of Old US 70 when the Buick crossed to the left of the center, striking a moped, operated by Daniel Thompson, travelling in the opposite direction.

According to the highway patrol, Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the Buick was transported to Mission Hospital for minor injuries, as Warren was placed under arrest for driving while impaired and aggravated felony by motor vehicle, the highway patrol says.

According to the highway, other charges include the following:

-Failure to reduce speed -Hit and Run -No operators license -Open container -Reckless driving -Left of center and illegal passing

Warren was given an $80,000 bond and placed in the Buncombe County Detention Center.

