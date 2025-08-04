4 generations celebrate family matriarch at Packers Family Night

By Avi Carr-Gloth

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Families from all over came to Lambeau Field on Saturday night, but one family in particular really put the ‘family’ in Family Night.

“Whenever we’re together, we’ve all got Packer shirts on if it’s a Packer day.”

Meet 85-year-old Lois Kaiser.

A native of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, she and most of her family attended Family Night for their first time as a group since 2008.

Lois now has five kids, 13 grand-kids and 20 great grand-kids, all of them Packers fans.

“Well, every time there’s a game, we got a house full of people watching it or else I’m babysitting kids whose parents went to the ballgame,” Lois said.

With a whopping 38 family members at Lambeau, it took some coordination to get everyone in.

“You can buy ten at a time and we needed 38. So we ended up getting four rows of ten. But they let you in, and you just have to quickly go to your section,” said Holly Clendenen, Lois’ granddaughter describing the ticket-buying process.

The family reunion had been planned for about a year, but the gathering took on a new meaning after Lois was diagnosed with leukemia in June.

“When we were all planning this, we were kind of like, a big hoorah, kind of celebrate,” said Melissa Pearce, Lois’ granddaughter. “We don’t know how much longer or what the next few or what the next couple months are going to be. So while she’s able to, we decided to go ahead and do it.”

“Being together as a family has been part of what we’ve always done and Family Night has been part of that tradition luckily for us a few different times, Clendenen said. “So this really is a pinnacle memory I think for us as a family.”

“Everything about the Packers today has been with us,” Lois said. “I never forget an old memory but I’m making more right along.”

Although she’s a lifelong Packers fan, Lois has never been to a Packers game. She and her family hope she can make it to a game someday soon.

