Two women seriously injured in camper explosion at campground in Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WMTW) — Two women were badly burned Saturday afternoon after a camper exploded at a campground in Old Orchard Beach, officials with the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

The explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Powder Horn Campground on Cascade Road. Old Orchard Beach Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene and found both women with serious burn injuries. They were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. Due to the severity of the injuries and the nature of the blast, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate.

Officials said the explosion appears to have been caused by a leak of LP gas that had built up inside and underneath the camper. Investigators believe the gas ignited when one of the women lit a candle.

The investigation is still underway. Officials say they’ll be taking a closer look at the gas systems with help from the Maine Solid Fuel Inspectors.

More details will be shared as they become available, authorities said.

