Multiple people treated at hazardous materials incident in Southwest Baltimore

WBAL via CNN Newsource
Published 9:33 AM

By Greg Ng

    BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Multiple people are being treated Sunday night for what fire officials are calling a possible hazardous materials incident.

Baltimore City fire officials posted on X that crews were called to the 2100 block of Wicomico Street, where nine people were in need of assistance.

Of all the people treated, four were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

City fire officials told 11 News on Monday morning that its crews continue to monitor carbon monoxide levels in coordination with the Maryland Department of the Environment, and have since deemed the building safe for normal operations. Officials have yet to definitively determine the source of the elevated carbon monoxide levels.

