Manchester man found severely beaten inside home; family believes attack was random

By Mike Moses

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) — A Manchester man is recovering in the hospital after he was found severely beaten inside his home late Friday night.

Police were on scene along Holly Avenue throughout the weekend, but have released few details, only saying that an active investigation is underway.

April Gouveia told News 9 exclusively that her sister returned home Friday night and found her fiancé, Trevor Bouchard, unconscious and badly injured. She said groceries were still out, which made it immediately clear something was wrong.

“She just saw their groceries and found that he was unconscious,” Gouveia said. “He was beaten severely — to the point where he’s in a coma right now.”

Investigators have not said what they believe happened or whether they have identified any suspects. Family members believe the attack was a random act of violence.

“It’s pretty scary,” Gouveia said. “Someone definitely got into that home. We don’t know how.”

Neighbors said officers have been going door to door on Holly Avenue asking about doorbell cameras and security footage.

“They’ve been by a couple times asking about my cameras,” said neighbor Russ Kendall. “But I’ve got no footage — they’re not working right now.”

Another neighbor, Delicia Hall, said detectives downloaded data from one of her home’s cameras in hopes of finding something useful.

Gouveia said Bouchard remains in the ICU in stable condition. She described him as an avid cyclist and wellness-focused individual who is well-known in the community for his positivity.

“To do that to this person, you would have to be not a very kind human in general,” she said. “Trevor’s just such a ray of sunshine.”

The family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“If anything, we would just want someone in the community to speak up if they saw something,” Gouveia said.

Manchester police have not said whether they believe there is any threat to the public.

