Bibb County church comes together to pray for victims and families of Brent sex trafficking ring

By Ayron Lewallen

Click here for updates on this story

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WVTM) — The city of Centreville hosted another day of prayer for victims of the child sex trafficking ring in Bibb County on Sunday. This comes just a day after the town hosted a prayer service.

The Centreville Presbyterian Church opened its doors to comfort the community rattled by the shocking accusations. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said ten children were abused for nearly two years in an underground storm shelter in Brent.

Some community members said it was important for them to show up to Sunday’s vigil to offer support for the victims and their families and even pray for the suspects.

One Centreville woman said with everything going on, she is making it a mission to lean on her faith.

“We know that all things work together for good for those that love the Lord, the ones who are called according to his purpose,” Lynn Ellinghausen, who lives in Centreville, said. “That’s what we have to turn to. God tells us, he said, ‘God is our refuge and strength — a very present help in trouble. We’re in a lot of trouble in Centreville right now, and in Brent, and we need God more than ever. We always need God.”

Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley feels those prayers cannot just stop after Monday. It’s going to take work to make a difference in the community. He feels the accusations are casting a negative light on the tight-knit community.

“You can stand back and go, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s terrible,’ and then do nothing,” he said. “Go home and hug your children, but it’s a little hard to reach out, step out in faith and say, ‘No, we have got to do something.’ We have to replace this evil with goodness.”

This case is still being investigated. The sheriff’s office said it’s possible there could be more victims and suspects who have yet to be identified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.