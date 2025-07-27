No arrests made after DoorDash driver shot in front of teen

By Paul Burton

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police are investigating after a DoorDash driver was shot while making a delivery Friday night in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood.

Police said the frightening incident happened on Faneuil Street at around 11:40 p.m. Fourteen-year-old Jenny said she was standing right next to the DoorDash driver when he was shot. She said she had ordered some food from Outback Steakhouse and she and her seven-year-old sister came outside to pick up her order.

Driver shot while delivering food

“It was super scary. He was bending over to take a picture of the food, and that’s when we heard, I guess, two loud gunshots like fireworks, and he just fell to the ground, and he was holding his stomach. And he was rolling on the ground,” said Jenny. “My first instinct was to just grab her [my sister].”

Police said the DoorDash driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jenny’s mother, Castillo, said she’s thankful her two girls are OK.

“We couldn’t sleep, my girls now they don’t feel safe here,” said Castillo. “They just came out of the door and who would expect anything to happen?”

On Saturday, police were seen patrolling the area. The shooting took place right across the street from a playground. The close-knit family said they’re thankful no one else got hurt.

Family worried about gun violence

“Sad and we need to be more alert,” said Castillo. “I hope the police are trying to find the people who are making our community not safe. We live in front of a park, and we want to feel safe, and we want our kids to feel safe.”

Jenny said she’s thankful to be alive.

“I’m super grateful. I was literally thanking God in every possible way that I am OK and my sister is OK,” said Jenny. “I just want to get out that gun violence needs to stop because a lot of people not only lose their family members, their friends, people close to them. And not only does it hurt the person getting shot, it can also hurt the people around them a lot.”

Police are still investigating the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

