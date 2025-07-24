Massachusetts State House entrance splattered with paint, bomb squad called to Boston Common

By Penny Kmitt

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The entrance to the Massachusetts State House in Boston was vandalized early Wednesday morning and the bomb squad was later called in.

Someone splattered white paint and sprayed black paint onto the front entrance gate on Beacon Street. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and were told the suspect ran away across the street into Boston Common.

White footprints were left behind by the vandal on the brick sidewalk.

Troopers were later notified about a suspicious package on the Common, which they said, “may have been abandoned by the suspect.”

Police did not describe the package, but the bomb squad was called in to investigate “out of an abundance of caution.” It appeared to be a small, white cylinder. Part of the park was closed off to the public for a few hours and several FBI agents were also called in.

In a joint statement, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Speaker of the House Ron Mariano and state Senate President Karen Spilka said they were “deeply disturbed” by the vandalism.

“The State House is a revered building steeped in history, and staff works hard to keep it in pristine condition for employees and visitors alike. There is absolutely no excuse for vandalism, at the State House or anywhere,” they said.

“It’s just somebody who wants to make a point very quickly. It’ll be cleaned up, we’ll forget about it. But, wow, a bit of a shock in the morning commute,” said Jeremy Bell who was passing through the Common on his way to work.

“It’s uncalled for,” said Linda Whener-Pine, a tourist from Pennsylvania. “It’s sad. There’s no other word.”

“Investigators will continue their work to identify the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is urged to report it to the State Police Boston Barracks at (617) 727-6780,” State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement.

