Several homes evacuated, part of road closed due to gas leak in Norman

Published 1:26 PM

By Jonathan Greco

    NORMAN, Okla. (KOCO) — Authorities say several homes were evacuated because of a gas leak Thursday morning in Norman.

Norman Fire Department officials told KOCO 5 that the gas leak is near Robinson Street and Berry Road, prompting five nearby homes to be evacuated.

A portion of Berry Road between Robinson Street and Acres Street has been closed.

Authorities have not said what caused the gas leak, but construction crews can be seen doing some work along Berry Road.

