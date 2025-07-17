Benny’s on the Beach requests rent waiver during $400K renovation of city-owned space

By Vannia Joseph

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — Benny’s on the Beach is planning major renovations to its Oceanwalk location inside the historic Lake Worth Beach Casino building—and the restaurant is asking the city to temporarily waive rent while the work is underway.

The Oceanwalk location will shut down after Labor Day and is expected to reopen by late October. During that time, Benny’s is requesting a two-month rent abatement totaling approximately $50,000, citing the loss of revenue while closed for construction.

A majority of city commissioners have initially voiced support for the idea, including Mayor Betty Resch, who called Benny’s “a big attraction” and a good partner for the city. But others argue it sets a problematic precedent.

“It’s a poor business decision for the city to waive the rent,” said John Gatti, a business owner in the area. “If I have to close my business, the city is not going to pay my rent.”

“I am concerned about the fairness to other tenants. Normally when a restaurant does build-out, that’s on the restaurant—not on the landlord.”

But Benny’s leadership insists this is not a handout—it’s an investment.

Restaurant spokesperson Carli Brinkman says roughly $300,000 of the $400,000 renovation will go toward capital improvements to the city-owned building itself—improvements the city would otherwise be responsible for funding.

“It’s really important that you know that approximately $300,000 of the $400,000 in renovations will go directly to the city in the form of capital improvements to the Casino building,” Brinkman wrote in a statement. “So, basically, about 75% of what they are funding is improving a city building.”

One of the major issues prompting the overhaul: persistent air conditioning problems. Brinkman said Benny’s hired their own engineer to conduct a study—costing the restaurant $65,000—to determine why the space couldn’t hold A/C. The problem, the study revealed, stems from structural issues in the building itself—not the restaurant.

“For a few years now, our restaurant at the Casino Building has experienced major air condition problems. We can no longer continue to operate without addressing this concern,” Lee Lipton, owner of Benny’s on the Beach Oceanwalk, said in a statement.

“We cherish our partnership with the City of Lake Worth and their understanding that we will be spending over $300,000 on upgrading the City-owned Casino building as a permanent structure,” Lipton continued. “We believe it is reasonable to ask for rent abatement during the construction phase only, while we are closed.”

Lipton added that the restaurant is committed to Lake Worth Beach and its long-term success.

“We love the City of Lake Worth, our patrons, friends, and City partners, and are proud to invest heavily back into this historic building as part of our goal to be a part of this community for many years to come,” he said. “We are always proud to support and give back to Lake Worth.”

While some local businesses oppose the idea, others are hopeful the project will have a ripple effect.

“Yes, we’re small businesses, and yes we need all the love we can get in the summertime, but the city is not our landlord,” said Andy Amoroso, owner of Tacky Tourists in downtown Lake Worth.

Amoroso says Benny’s presence drives foot traffic that helps others in the area.

“Benny’s is a little bit bigger than some of our small businesses downtown. Anytime Benny’s advertises, people see it, they remember Lake Worth Beach, and they have to pass through the downtown on their way to Benny’s,” Amoroso said. “We hope they stop, shop, and come back to visit some of our restaurants and businesses.”

The city commission is expected to formally vote on the rent abatement request during its Aug. 5 meeting.

