EMT returns from second volunteer humanitarian mission in Ukraine

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — While most people usually stay away from danger, first responders are trained to run toward it.

One Palm Beach EMT has taken his dedication to a global scale—answering the call to serve not just his own community but a nation in crisis.

William Shock is an EMT with American Medical Response (AMR) and recently returned to Palm Beach County after completing a two-month humanitarian mission in Ukraine. Shock, who first volunteered in 2023, returned for a second mission to continue providing aid to those caught in the war with Russia.

“It was just a different time,” Shock said, reflecting on his first mission. “It was winter. Typically, the strikes are a lot more frequent, but there’s a bigger disposal of weapons coming into the war at this point.”

In April 2025, Shock returned to Ukraine for a second time, focusing his efforts on the cities of Lviv and Kyiv. He described his second experience as more dangerous, recounting multiple bombardments he witnessed in the capital of Kyiv. “I would say the second experience was a lot more scary,” Shock said. “I went through numerous bombardments when I spent time in the capital of Kyiv… every day the war is progressing, and it’s difficult to explain, but every single day there’s something new happening.”

For two months, Shock helped deliver food and medical supplies to civilians and soldiers alike, providing much-needed relief to those affected by the war. His work included preparing meals for soldiers on the frontlines and displaced families.

“We would peel beets, potatoes, onions, anything you can imagine, where we create hydrated meals for soldiers on the frontlines and displaced families and then typically the group of volunteers, we would have dinner together,” Shock said.

One memory that Shock holds close to his heart from his first mission was on “Christmas Day of my first time going there in late 2023, there is a concierge at an Airbnb that I stayed at and a woman, Nadia was struck by Russian projectile killing her family, I ended up giving her $30 US which is a significant amount of money in Ukrainian currency. She was grateful, hugged me, cried with me… and that moment will live on forever for the rest of my life.”

Shock’s mission was made possible through his partnership with a Swedish non-governmental organization (NGO) which helped organize the distribution of medical aid and food. Despite the dangers and challenges, Shock was driven by his desire to contribute to Ukraine’s success.

“I want Ukraine to have its own sovereignty,” he said. “And anything I can do to assist in Ukraine’s success, I’m willing to go above and beyond to do anything honorable.”

Now back home, Shock has resumed his work with AMR in Palm Beach County. His commitment to serving his local community remains strong.

He plans to return to Ukraine for a third mission but doesn’t know a time frame yet. In a world often marked by crisis – his story is a reminder that the courage to serve has no borders.

