Retired officer honors fallen police with hand-drawn portraits

By Susan Kim

Click here for updates on this story

Wisconsin (WTMJ) — After more than 50 years in law enforcement, Greg Friberg found a meaningful way to honor fallen officers and try to comfort their families and fellow officers.

Retirement is treating him well. After a lifetime in law enforcement, Friberg now enjoys his horse farm, family, and drawing.

“It displays some of the work I have done to share with friends,” Friberg said.

That sharing in 2018 unknowingly started a tradition.

“I started with Chuck there. They call him Chuckie. He really looked young for his age,” Friberg said.

Then he drew Michael Michalski and Matthew Rittner.

“It all became a routine, in a way — a sad routine — but when it happened, I took pen to paper and went to work,” Friberg said.

Peter Jerving in 2023, and now Officer Kendall Corder, have joined his collection of portraits honoring fallen officers.

“With Officer Corder, I did two drawings. Both ended up in the garbage. This ain’t flying. I finally did the third and said, ‘Yep, we got it now,’” Friberg said.

Getting it right is important to Friberg. Between his time with New Berlin police and Wisconsin Capitol Police, he has devoted more than 50 years to law enforcement.

“It’s a brotherhood, it’s a family. Police departments and officers, no matter where you go, once they know you are a fellow officer, you’re a brother,” Friberg said.

He wanted to do something to help his brotherhood, and drawing these portraits became his something.

“I thought the families of the fallen officers would appreciate something like that and take a little of the grief away from them. It’s all I can do. I certainly can’t bring them back to life, but maybe in a small way help out a little bit,” Friberg said.

Friberg frames his creations and gives them to Milwaukee police to keep or pass on to the families. His drawing of Peter Jerving hangs at Milwaukee Police Headquarters, where they also have his new drawing of Officer Corder.

When asked about his hope for the future, Friberg’s answer was simple: “That I don’t ever have to do another one. That’s my hope.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WTMJ editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.