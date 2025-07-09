Police rescue unconscious driver from burning vehicle after crash

By Amber Courtney

SARASOTA, Florida (WBBH) — In the early morning of June 30, police officers in Sarasota rescued an unconscious driver as their car was on fire after a crash.

The crash involved three cars at the state Road 45 and state Road 683 split. Officers were across the street at an unrelated incident when they heard the crash and rushed to the scene.

When officers arrived, they saw one vehicle on fire. Inside was an unconscious driver with their seat belt still on.

Officers were able to cut the seat belt, free the driver and get them to safety before the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

This crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Traffic Unit.

