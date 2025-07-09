Lost dog returns to shelter after going missing for 6 days

By Sabrina Lee

Click here for updates on this story

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina (WJCL) — As the old saying goes, ‘You’ll always find your way back home.

For one former resident of the Hilton Head Humane Association, that certainly rings true.

Bogie, formerly known as Fleetwood, is a 3.5 year-old German Sheperd/Hound mix. He arrived at Hilton Head Humane Association in April, where he was treated for heartworms.

On June 21st, he found his forever home. However, on June 22nd, just a day later, Bogie got loose.

The days that followed were filled with top to bottom, nonstop search parties for the lost pooch.

“When they weren’t working, when they weren’t here running the shelter they weren’t volunteering, they were here pounding the pavement and working with the community to find now Bogie, which we believe even our presence let him know that he had a safe place to come back to,” said Nicole Delmasto.

Those search parties included members of the Spanish Wells community, who assisted the shelter in their search after the dog was spotted on the property.

“So we would hear of him just kind of hanging out down here so we had some of our dogs and volunteers just walking the area and hoping that he would come to them in the morning,” said Delmasto.

After days of laying out traps, accidentally catching racoons, and various sightings Bogie was finally spotted on June 28th at Hilton Head Humane Society before he ran across the road.

“We had opened up all the perimeter gates to the shelter because he was seen on the backside,” said Brittany Bennington, shelter volunteer.

He was missing for 6 days before he found his way back.

“He came back to what he was used to and he came back to that love and kindness and he sort of just walked right back in,” said Franny Gerthoffer, Executive Director of the Hilton Head Humane Association.

The shelter said they’re grateful for all the help and support the community provided during the search, and that this serves as a reminder to microchip your pets.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.