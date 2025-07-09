‘Give her justice!’ Sister of paddleboarder killed at pond speaks out



WMTW, GOFUNDME, CNN

By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

UNION, Maine (WMTW) — It has been a week since 48-year-old Sunshine “Sunny” Stewart, of Tenants Harbor, went paddleboarding on Crawford Pond in Union and was then killed. Her sister and a close friend are now reacting to her death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Stewart, who is described as a very experienced paddleboarder, went out by herself at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 2. When she did not return six hours later, someone called police to report her missing.

Stewart’s body was later found early Thursday morning near what is known as 100 Acre Island, which sits in the middle of Crawford Pond and can only be accessed by boat.

Kim Ware, Stewart’s sister, said “Captain Sunny was an amazing person” who “would give you the shirt off her back. The strongest person I know!”

Ware said her sister was always helping people. “Anyone blessed to be in her presence was in awe of her, her strength, courage, character, her energy and light,” Ware said.

Ware said her sister was a marine biologist, lobsterman and boat captain who once sailed all the way to the Caribbean in a hurricane.

“Sunny loved the outdoors, hiking, boating, paddle boarding, and yoga. To know Sunny is an amazing blessing! My sister and my best friend. The aunt that stepped up to help me raise her nephews. She has so many that call her family. Truly an amazing woman. Now we have to rally and give her justice!” said Ware.

Sarah Vokey, a close friend of Stewart, said “Her life was not an easy one, but she strode through it with her head held high with that beaming all-encompassing smile on her face. One of the many reasons I admired, loved, and appreciated her. One of the hardest things I have ever written was the text I sent to my son ‘Sunshine was murdered.'”

As of Tuesday, police said there had been no arrests in the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.