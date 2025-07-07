Dozens walk across Indianapolis to incident site to pray after mass shooting

By Lauren Schwentker

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — One day after a deadly mass shooting, faith leaders, elected officials and residents gathered downtown to mourn and demand change.

Organized by Christ Church Cathedral, Sunday’s prayer walk began at the church and continued to the site of the shooting.

It was a response not only to the July 5 violence but to a growing pattern of shootings that have shaken the city in recent weeks.

“This isn’t just about what happened this week,” said State Senator Andrea Hundley, who represents downtown Indianapolis. “It’s about what’s been happening in our city, rising gun violence, especially involving young people.”

Hundley, a longtime educator and member of the church, stressed the need for both spiritual reflection and concrete action.

“I believe in prayer, but prayer alone isn’t enough,” she said. “We have to ask our teens and families what do you need, then work with them to build real solutions.”

Reverend Monique Ellison openly expressed grief and frustration during Sunday’s prayer.

“In our faith, lament is how we name what’s wrong and begin to respond,” said Reverend Monique Ellison. “We came together today because we’re sad, we’re angry and we want this to stop.”

The crowd included parishioners from all the Sunday services, members of the Indy Action Coalition, Moms Demand Action and people from across the city who are standing up against the violence.

Still, Ellison acknowledged the frustration of repeatedly gathering for tragedy. “I’d rather work with these people on something joyful,” she said. “Until things change, we’ll keep showing up.”

Both leaders emphasized that responsibility cannot fall solely on the government.

“Government alone doesn’t have the resources or sometimes even the will to solve every problem,” said Hundley. “It takes all of us.”

Ellison encouraged people to stop asking what they can do and instead find where they’re needed.

“There are already groups doing the work,” said Ellison. “Get involved, know the numbers, who’s supporting victims and find your place in the movement.”

Sunday’s walk was quiet, focused and heavy with purpose.

For those who attended, it wasn’t just a vigil. It was a statement: the community is ready to move and not just in prayer.

