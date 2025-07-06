Woman recounts disturbing assault on Brooklyn subway platform: “You’re mine now, you’re coming with me”

By Kristie Keleshian

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLYN, New York (WCBS) — A young woman who police say was assaulted by a man on a Brooklyn subway platform earlier this week is speaking out.

The incident was caught on video and shared on TikTok, where it’s gotten at least 7 million views.

“I’m pushing him off of me and I’m like, ‘I don’t know you'”

The 20-year-old, who wants to remain anonymous, said the incident started Sunday as she was heading to the Norwood Avenue subway station on her way to her lifeguard job.

“And he’s putting his arms around me, and I’m pushing him off of me and I’m like, ‘I don’t know you,'” she said.

She says when she sat at the platform to wait for her train, the stranger reappeared.

“He’s like, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know you,'” the victim said. “He comes close to my face, and he’s like, ‘You don’t know me.'”

After a brief argument and telling him to get away, she says he grabbed her.

“When the train came, like I said, he got more aggressive, and that’s when he, like, bear-hugged me to the point where, like, my arms are restricted,” she said. “The only thing he just kept saying was, ‘You’re mine now, you’re mine now, you’re coming with me, you’re coming with me.'”

“It’s really insane to me how they could just release somebody after they did that” In video captured by a witness, the victim can be heard screaming for help. It was then that good Samaritans pulled the man away from the woman and held him down, some even throwing punches.

“What was going through my head was like, I’m just not going to see my family again. That was it, I was just not gonna see my family. That’s why I called my mom,” the victim said.

She said after she managed to get away from the man, she made her way to an MTA booth, where an MTA worker helped her get in for safety and eventually moved her into another room until police arrived.

“About the guys that stepped in, I’m very, very, very thankful because without them, I would not be home,” the victim said.

Police have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Fredrick Marshall, of Queens. They say he had a knife and a blackjack on him. He has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

The Brooklyn district attorney’s office says Marshall’s charges aren’t bail eligible and he has since been on supervised release.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s really insane to me how they could just release somebody after they did that,” the victim said.

The 20-year-old says her job has been paying for her to take Ubers to work and that she wants to see more of a police presence at subway stations.

“I still haven’t fully processed what happened to me,” she said.

The victim is now working on getting an order of protection from the Brooklyn DA’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.