New York man’s body found after going missing in Maryland reservoir

By Andrew Adeolu

Click here for updates on this story

PIKESVILLE, Maryland (WJZ) — A New York man who went missing on Thursday, July 3, while swimming with friends in a Maryland reservoir was recovered on Saturday afternoon.

After a massive search and rescue mission, 20-year-old Scott Veras’ body was found after going underwater in Liberty Reservoir, a 704 ft reservoir West of Baltimore, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Swimming with friends

According to police, Veras, from Queens, New York, was visiting friends in Pikesville, Maryland, when the incident occurred.

“He and three friends were swimming, they went down and jumped in the water. They swam across to an island, and about halfway across, this gentleman, a 20-year-old Hispanic male, he started to go underwater,” said Lt. Brandon Holland with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. “He was last seen about halfway across.”

Lt. Holland told WJZ the reservoir is a popular swimming spot for teens and young adults despite the fact that it is illegal. “It can go from three feet deep to about 70 feet deep…So, it is not safe, and again, it is illegal.”

“No Swimming” warning signs are posted around the reservoir due to very rapid drop-offs, currents, and hidden rocks and branches, according to Baltimore City Public Works.

Also, the temperature drastically dips within the reservoir’s deep waters, which can lead to hypothermia.

Massive search and rescue operation The extensive, coordinated search for Veras began on July 3, the night of the incident, according to police.

However, search and rescue operations proceeded on July 4, both in the water and along the shoreline, with a massive number of agencies responding to assist, including:

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Baltimore Environmental Police Maryland State Police Search Operations Natural Resources Police Dive Team Howard County Fire Department Search Operations Chesapeake Search and Rescue Gambler and Community Fire Company

On July 5, with support from the following dive teams, Veras’ body was successfully recovered:

Maryland State Police

Delaware State Police

Baltimore County Police

Office of the State Fire Marshal

No foul play suspected

Smith’s family, who was provided lodging nearby after traveling from Queens, New York, was notified of the outcome.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Smith Veras during this tragic time,” the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement released on Facebook.

Officers do not suspect foul play as the incident remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.