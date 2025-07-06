8 people injured in mass shooting at Philadelphia night club, police say

By Matt Cavallo, Joe Brandt, Ross DiMattei

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Eight people were injured after a shooter, possibly multiple shooters, opened fire at a South Philadelphia nightclub following an argument early Saturday morning, police said.

A total of five men and three women, ranging in age from 25 to 43 years old, were hurt.

All victims are expected to survive, and per the latest update from police, all are in stable condition. Most of their injuries are from gunshot wounds to extremities (arms and legs).

As some people were still enjoying Fourth of July festivities late into the night, shots rang out just before 4 a.m. at the 7 Elements restaurant, bar and lounge on 11th Street between Washington Avenue and Ellsworth Street.

In an update Saturday evening, police said the shooting likely stemmed from an argument outside of the club that escalated into a physical fight involving knives. Investigators said security tried breaking up the fight, but then gunfire erupted on the balcony outside the second-floor business inside the Wing Phat Plaza, causing patrons to run away.

Inspector D F Pace said police responding to a report of one person shot inside arrived on the scene and found at least three people with gunshot wounds.

Those victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and officers later learned that other victims had been struck by gunfire and found their own way to area hospitals.

After initially saying 11 people were hurt, police clarified that there were only eight victims and some were counted twice. Two of the shooting victims were working security guards.

Police said one of the security guards on duty admitted they fired a gun.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video to determine how many shooters were involved and a description of who they’re looking for.

Philadelphia’s Chief Public Safety Director, Adam Geer, said the Office of Public Safety responded to the mass shooting incident by deploying its RAPID Response protocol. The RAPID Response Team works to help traumatized communities after acts of violence.

“In this case, one of our first actions was to work directly with L&I to immediately revoke the business’ operating license for violations. In addition, the Community Crisis Intervention Program is directly engaging with those affected, including gunshot victims, and the Office of the Victim Advocate has provided crime scene clean-up services and is distributing literature about services to neighboring businesses,” Geer said in part. “Our EMIR Healing Center, Town Watch Integrated Services and Faith-based Affairs Office have also been activated. Finally, the 211 Anti-Violence Hotline is deploying automated text alerts to residents within the affected area code, ensuring timely dissemination of critical information. Anyone can call 211 and press Option 2 for resources if you need support or assistance.”

Jessica MacAulay and Kyle Burton contributed to this report.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.