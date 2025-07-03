Michigan police build community connections with free ice cream truck

By Christiana Ford

OAK PARK, Michigan (WXYZ) — Oak Park Public Safety Department officers are using a unique approach to connect with community members, an ice cream truck that delivers free treats throughout the city.

Steve Cooper, Director of Public Safety, says it’s about humanizing the badge. The initiative they started in 2017 was the first of its kind in the state.

“We wanted to be able to have a positive way to interact and engage the community and allow them just to have dialogue conversation, and it has definitely accomplished that and more,” Cooper said.

Trinity Morton, a community member, was initially surprised by the sight.

“I was very confused because I was, like, I’ve never seen an ice cream police truck,” Morton said. “Everyone was getting ice cream, and no one was paying, so I was, like, that’s so sweet.”

The program is run by Community Resource Officers Steve Arbenowski and John Dean.

“When we’re driving down the side streets, all the kids hear the music that we have and they come out,” Arbenowske said.

The officers give out about 250 ice cream sandwiches and popsicles a week, donated by Prairie Farms.

“Obviously a lot of the work that we do, people associate you know the worst day of their life with it so this is trying to build those bridges and have people see or citizens especially that are very good to us, see a different side of what we do and understand that we’re people too and enjoy getting out here to help em and serve em and do what we can to make their life a little bit better,” Dean said.

The impact on the community is clear, especially with younger residents.

“I feel like it was nice. He was kinda like friendly and stuff,” said Christian Crudup, a child who received ice cream.

The initiative is funded entirely through donations by Prairie Farms and local businesses. Those interested in supporting the program can reach out to the Oak Park Public Safety Department.

The department is also looking for people to join. For more information, visit their website.

