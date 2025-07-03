Skip to Content
Doctor will not face criminal charges after hotel ‘exam’ inappropriate touching allegations

No criminal charges will be brought against Dr. Attique Samdani
By WTVR News Staff

    HENRICO COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — No criminal charges will be brought against a Richmond-area blood and cancer doctor whose license was revoked by the Virginia Board of Medicine after two women shared testimony about their experiences with him.

One woman testified that Dr. Attique Samdani touched her breasts and groin area over her clothes while she was participating in an observership with him in July of 2024. A second woman testified that Samdani touched her inappropriately in 2021 while she was shadowing him as a college student. A third alleged victim also came forward to police, but was not part of the Board of Medicine’s order.

Chesterfield Police said no criminal charges will be brought against Samdani for two reasons: because the statute of limitations has already passed for two of the women, and because the third woman does not want to pursue charges.

“We encourage anyone else who may have been a victim of Samdani to come forward so we can investigate,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

