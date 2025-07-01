Residents say people displaced by wash construction are causing neighborhood issues

By Jhovani Carrillo

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — Residents in east Las Vegas are reporting an increase in homeless people in their neighborhoods following a construction project at a nearby wash, with some claiming break-ins at their homes.

The $15 million construction project at the wash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway began last month after officials warned it could displace people experiencing homelessness into surrounding areas.

“Dealing with this every day, who can’t sleep, who have people defecating on our sidewalks. The trash that’s next to my home– I am beside myself as a new widow,” said Sandy Tranfaglia, a local resident.

Tranfaglia was among dozens of residents who attended a town hall meeting last month where Commissioner Tick Segerblom warned the homeless issue could worsen once construction began.

“The project in the wash, we are going to see the issue escalate,” Segerblom said at the May 20 meeting.

When asked why he thought the situation would escalate, Segerblom explained: “We are going to go into where there’s tunnels and there could be 50 people living in there. We just don’t know. If they are forced out to the street, where are they going to go, what’s that going to be.”

Nearly 60 people experiencing homelessness were removed from the wash in May. Outreach teams helped at least two of them find permanent housing.

“We are going to continue to hit the neighborhood. We are going to continue to engage individuals that are experiencing homelessness,” said Louis Lacey from HELP of Southern Nevada.

Despite these efforts, some property owners report an increase in crime since the wash was cleared.

“We started having a massive crime wave. A number of the unhoused people appear to be coming into the community, and they cut the metal screening on secured doors,” said Steven Goldman, who owns property in the area. “About 4-5 hours later, they cut through another property’s screen door.”

Commissioner Segerblom acknowledged the ongoing challenges: “It’s a work in progress. We don’t have an army that can just go in and arrest everybody. We can’t just arrest them the first time… We have to give them a couple of citations.”

Segerblom urges residents experiencing similar issues to contact his office directly by email at DistrictE@ClarkCountyNV.gov or phone (702) 455-3500 500.

“We are all in this together,” Segerblom said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KTNV’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

