Man tells police he killed girlfriend, buried her behind New Orleans home

By Jasmine Franklin & Bailey Barnes

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after New Orleans police say he admitted to shooting his girlfriend and burying her in the backyard.

Benjamin J. Camp, 24, was arrested after officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Marigny Street on Saturday.

Family members identified the victim as 24-year-old Essence Peters.

According to the NOPD, officers arrived at 5:09 p.m. and spoke with a man who said he had killed his girlfriend and buried her behind the home. Investigators soon discovered what appeared to be human remains in the yard. EMS confirmed the woman was dead.

Detectives executed a search warrant and uncovered the remains. Camp was taken in for questioning and later arrested.

Neighbors say they were shocked to learn about the tragic loss.

“I feel so terribly for the woman and her family, and it seems just like a horror movie. This was a really young person, and it’s terrible to know how her whole life was ahead of her. Domestic violence is more common than a lot of people recognize,” said Augustin Correro.

