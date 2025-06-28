Four people hurt after pickup truck crashes into apartment building

By WBBM Team

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck rammed into a brick apartment building in the Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday morning.

The crash happened near Marquette and Langley, leaving debris and bricks inside and outside the building.

Sources tell CBS News Chicago that three people were taken to the hospital in good condition and one in serious condition.

A resident, who lives above where the crash happened, described the aftermath.

“It’s horrific, it’s horrific in the inside,” Leslie Johson said. “It’s torn up, you can’t walk to the front. I had to climb through all that debris to get to my family.”

A neighbor said she had seen this happen before, but not with so much damage.

“I didn’t expect it to be so much damage because how could one person cause so much damage to one building?” she said.

CBS News Chicago has reached out for more information, but has yet to hear back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.