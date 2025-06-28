Family fights to keep beloved pet pig Lucy after 311 complaint

By Kristie Keleshian

Click here for updates on this story

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WCBS, WLNY) — A Staten Island family is fighting to keep Lucy the pig, their beloved pet and emotional support animal.

Health officials are threatening to take her away because they say it’s illegal to have a pet pig in New York City.

Pet pigs are illegal in NYC, health officials say

Lucy was the subject of an anonymous 311 complaint earlier in June. Shortly after, a representative from the Health Department knocked on their door.

“She said, ‘They’re not allowed in New York City. You’re violating the law.’ And I said, ‘I didn’t know, I’m confused.’ She says, ‘Well, we’re gonna have to get back to you,'” owner Loriann Gannone said.

“In New York City, keeping a pig as a pet has been prohibited for at least 25 years. And for good reason — pigs need outside space and companionship of other pigs to thrive, they can become aggressive toward people, and pig manure is especially odorous and may be problematic for neighbors. In addition, there is no USDA-approved rabies vaccine for pigs. All of this makes it inappropriate to keep pigs as pets in New York City,” the city Department of Health said in a statement.

The Health Department said no violations have been issued, and a City Hall spokesperson says they’re working on a solution that involves getting Lucy moved to the Gannone family’s house upstate, which the family says is under a lot of construction.

Thousands sign online petition supporting Gannone family

At 15 years old, the senior pig spends her days on a series of medication and resting on the couch, her owners say.

“There’s no benefit to remove this animal from the community,” owner Michael Gannone said.

“I take care of my grandchildren. I gotta pick them up from school, take them to school,” Loriann Gannone said. “And then I gotta take care of [Lucy]. It’s a lot of stress.”

In the past week, nearly 9,000 people have signed an online petition for the family to keep the pig. Their efforts have also gotten support from lawmakers like Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis.

Family friend Kaitlyn Grotto made her usual visit to Lucy with her two young children, ages 1 and 4.

“She was raised around us, so any other environment is not gonna be fit for her,” Grotto said. “No threat to anyone, this darling pig.”

The Gannones plan on meeting with supportive local lawmakers as soon as this weekend, hoping to find a solution.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.