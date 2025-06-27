Woman detained by ICE in front of her home

By Shay O’Connor

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — An Iranian woman living in Lakeview in New Orleans was detained by Immigration and Customs this week.

Mandana Kashanian, 64, who entered the United States legally in 1978, was taken into custody and accused of overstaying her visa.

Officials said Kashanian failed to leave after multiple appeals and remains in ICE custody pending removal.

According to Kashanian’s family and neighbors, she was arrested in front of her home while she was out with neighborhood kids.

According to family, she was in the country on a stay of deportation after her student visa expired decades ago. Her family said she ran a cooking show on Youtube.

The family is currently trying to find an attorney who will represent them. They are also trying to see if they can visit her while she is detained.

