Teacher arrested as part of drug bust involving fentanyl, authorities say

By Stephanie Moore

GUILFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A teacher was among a pair arrested after approximately 1,250 grams of fentanyl were found in North Carolina, according to the Guilford County Narcotics Task Force.

On Wednesday, authorities said they concluded the narcotics investigation that led to the arrest of Jordan Allen Jefferson, 37, and Saadia Marie-Denise Owen, 32.

Authorities said at the time of the arrest, Owen was a teacher at Southern Guilford Middle School.

She is charged with felony trafficking fentanyl and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the keeping or selling of controlled substances.

Owen is being held on a $3 million bond.

Jefferson is charged with aiding and abetting, felony trafficking fentanyl, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the keeping or selling of controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

