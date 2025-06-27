2 Carmel restaurants retain their Michelin Stars

By Jack Orleans

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — The 2025 Michelin Guide California has recognized the best restaurants in the state, awarding them with its coveted stars.

Star ratings are bestowed annually as a mark of excellence in outstanding cooking across an entire menu. Michelin inspectors visit restaurants multiple times throughout the year, sampling as much of a chef’s menu as possible to ensure consistency.

While several new restaurants received their first stars this year, two Monterey Peninsula restaurants retained theirs.

Chez Noir and Aubergine both held on to their Michelin stars. Chez Noir maintains its single star, while Aubergine retains its two stars.

Chez Noir, known for its California coastal cuisine featuring locally sourced ingredients from the Monterey Peninsula, originally earned its Michelin star in 2023.

