Video shows Michigan State Police helicopter track pharmacy break-in suspects

By Paula Wethington

Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan State Police helicopter crew assigned to the Trooper 2 unit assisted police officers on the ground with spotting and pursuing suspects in a pharmacy break-in.

State police provided a video clip of the surveillance and arrest that happened late Wednesday in response to a break-in near 10 Mile Road and Haggerty Road.

The aviation unit had been requested to assist a multi-jurisdictional task force that was investigating multiple pharmacy break-ins across Metro Detroit, the report said. While in the air, Trooper 2’s crew saw a break-in taking place and reported what was going on.

As police arrived in the area, three suspects who were inside the pharmacy were quickly arrested.

But a fourth person ran into the nearby car and sped off.

Trooper 2’s crew continued to follow that vehicle and tracked its location while local and state police attempted to stop the suspect.

At one point, the video shows, the suspect stopped the vehicle and ran off through a neighborhood. The Trooper 2 crew was able to track the suspect on the ground until Michigan State Police troopers, Michigan State Police K-9 units and Detroit Police Department took the person into custody.

“Our aviation unit continues to assist our partners across the state in getting dangerous suspects out of our communities,” F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. “While pursuits may be necessary at times, it is safer to use all the technology available to take these dangerous criminals off the street as safely as possible.”

