‘Think I’m letting you go anywhere?’: Woman attacks 72-year-old with ice chopper, police say

By Rachael Lardani

RED LION, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A woman was charged after attacking a 72-year-old with an ice chopper in York County, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the assault at a home on Cherry Street in Red Lion on June 21 at 9:23 a.m.

Arriving officers met with the 72-year-old victim, who had significant injuries, including her eye that was black and blue and swollen shut, her scalp that was cut open in several places, and blood that was matted throughout her hair, according to the affidavit.

The victim said that 52-year-old Heather Bush “Kicked me everywhere,” the documents stated.

Prior altercation

The 72-year-old victim said Bush and another woman had been living with her in separate bedrooms, according to police.

The affidavit stated that Bush and the other woman got into a fight that led to the York County Regional Police Department responding because Bush went after the woman with a kitchen knife. Police said Bush had left the scene before officers arrived.

The other woman also left at some point because she “feared that her presence would escalate Bush if she came back,” according to the affidavit.

The 72-year-old woman locked all of the doors so that Bush could not come back, police said.

Ice chopper attack

According to the affidavit, Bush broke back into the home through the window with an ice chopper, which had a wooden handle and ended in a metal end that is used for breaking up ice.

The 72-year-old victim heard noise and used her cane to push Bush’s bedroom door open to check it out, according to investigators. That’s when Bush attacked her, police said.

Bush struck the victim with the ice chopper, repeatedly hitting her in the head and other parts of her body, according to the documents.

“Think I’m letting you go anywhere?” documents say

The 72-year-old ended up on the ground with Bush punching and kicking her, investigators said. The victim stated that Bush stood over her and said, “Go ahead b****! Think I’m letting you go anywhere?”

Bush took the victim’s phone so she wasn’t able to call 911, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said that two men showed up at the house to give Bush a ride when they saw the scene and refused to give her one. Bush then left with a bag of belongings, and the victim was transported by EMS to York Hospital, according to police.

Bush was charged with aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon and kidnapping to inflict injury or terror. Her bail was set at $50,000.

