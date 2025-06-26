11,000 hemp products seized in statewide crackdown, local smoke shop out of thousands

By Blaine Montgomery

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Florida is cracking down on smoke shops that violate new hemp product regulations.

At Purple Rain Smoke and Vape Shop in Cape Coral, inspectors from the Florida Department of Agriculture recently seized around $20,000 worth of products, leaving some shelves nearly empty.

Most of the items will be destroyed, though a few may be returned if the shop brings them into compliance.

“Some things can be fixed, others can’t — it depends on the violation,” said Dr. Matthew Curran, the director of Food Safety for the Florida Department of Agriculture.

The state is enforcing updated laws requiring child-resistant packaging, banning products that appeal to children — such as gummies shaped like animals or featuring cartoons — and restricting THC content to no more than 0.3% Delta-9.

Nearly 11,000 products were confiscated statewide last week. Locally, both Purple Rain and Blue Moon Smoke and Tobacco in Charlotte County were impacted.

Shops have 30 days to comply after inspections. If they update packaging and labeling, they must call the Department back to reopen sealed products under official supervision.

“If they move those products without permission, there are serious penalties,” said Curran.

Packaging experts say many affordable, compliant options are available to help businesses meet the state’s requirements and stay operational.

