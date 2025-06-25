Louisville man sentenced to decades for shooting girlfriend, leaving 2-year-old with her body

By DeAndria Turner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — More than two years after the murder of a Louisville mother, her killer was sentenced to decades in prison.

Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez was shot and killed, and her child was left abandoned in her Rangeland Road apartment by Jeremy Thompson in September 2022.

“I doubted very seriously that this day would come,” said her mother, Michelle Stone.

Her mother says Stone-Gonzalez was the heart of the family: funny, bossy, and full of love.

“We always found a series that we would watch. Stone-Gonzalez was the cook, and we would all go over to her house and watch the series,” said Stone.

But that tradition ended the day she was shot in the back of the head.

Thompson left her 2-year-old daughter alone in the home with her body, which wasn’t discovered for days.

Before the killing, court records show Thompson threatened her on Facebook, writing he would “smoke her and get away with it.” Afterward, he messaged others admitting to the shooting.

“I’m happy that he got the 35 years, but it won’t bring my daughter back,” said Stone.

He was convicted of murder in May.

On Monday, Thompson pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment for leaving Kierrea’s daughter behind.

He took a one-year sentence as part of an Alford plea, admitting there was enough evidence to convict, though he didn’t admit guilt.

That makes his total sentence 36 years.

Michelle is now raising her granddaughter. She says they dreamed of growing old together, roles reversed, with Stone-Gonzalez caring for her one day.

“She knew me. Out of everybody in this world, Kierrea knew me like the back of her hand. We knew each other, and all my dreams for her are gone,” said Stone.

Now, she says it’s finally her time to grieve.

“I really hope I get to start my grief… because I haven’t been able to grieve,” said Stone.

