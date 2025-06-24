California neighborhood asks city for help following damages by flying golf balls

By Carmela Karcher

MANTECA, California (KOVR) — Yelling “fore” isn’t going to do one Manteca neighborhood any good. If that were the case, that word would have to be said at least five times per day.

“I heard it, and then I was opening my car, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute,’ and then all of a sudden, the golf ball hits my door instead of me,” Elizabeth Perez said. “I’m like, my god, you know, it’s a real big issue because this easily can be our heads.”

Perez lives in an HOA neighborhood right next to the Manteca Park Golf Course. Over the past 30 days, she has collected 31 golf balls just in her yard.

“It’s really excessive and it’s something that’s impacting us,” she continued. “We deserve a safe place to live and this isn’t safe.”

It’s so common, a golf ball slammed into a neighbor’s garage during the interview.

But that’s not the only damage being done.

“Our neighbors are trying to get reimbursed for their windows that have been busted. I have a neighbor that unfortunately cannot pay a $200 deductible, so he’s not driving that truck at the moment,” Perez explained. “I have another neighbor who went through the city, tried to get reimbursed, and it’s been over three years and he has not received any money.”

Perez has had to replace her own car windshield twice from wayward golf balls. Now, she’s taking her concerns to the city.

At last week’s council meeting, public works addressed the issue.

“We have not done the dividers yet,” Kevin Fant with the public works department said. “There’s kind of internal debate right now if the cost will actually reap any type of reward. For right now, we altered the mat location to redirect the golfers in more of a westerly direction.”

While the city replaced and raised the dwindling net two years ago, residents still face this problem every day and hope the city can either adjust the tee box, extend the fence, or make it even higher.

“I think there is a solution,” she said. “We just have to really dedicate time to say, ‘Hey, we deserve a safe place to live.’ That’s why I went to that meeting to raise that concern. I was a little disheartened because I heard, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to work.’ Let’s just try to find a solution for everybody,”

CBS Sacramento reached out to the city, parks department and public works, but no one was available for an interview.

