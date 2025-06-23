Lightning strike ruins Michigan home where family has lived for more than 30 years

By Tiarra Braddock

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan (WXYZ) — The family who was living in the house that was reportedly struck by lightning in Farmington Hills Wednesday night has been living there for more than 30 years.

“It’s so hard for me to see it like that now. It’s really heartbreaking,” Courtney Walton of Farmington Hills said.

Walton was in tears as she talked about her parents’ home that caught on fire after the reported lightning strike.

“They said it sounded like a bomb went off and my parents got up at 11, 11:30 (at night) and said they smelled smoke right away,” Walton said.

According to officials, firefighters were told to exit the house after the roof began to collapse.

Once the fire was under control, crews were sent back in to fully extinguish the flames.

“Thankfully, my parents got out and no one was hurt, but the house is all full of memories and it’s just sad to see the way it is now,” Walton said.

Walton says her parents bought the home in the 1990s and she and her family were able to make so many memories there.

“If you could pick one of your favorite memories that you had in that house, what would it be? 7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock asked.

“I think it was when my parents came back from Florida this year, we all got together as a family and that was truly one of my fondest memories that I will ever have at that house,” Walton added.

