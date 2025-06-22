Broad Street in Philadelphia transforms into celebration of creativity at Avenue of the Arts Block Party

By Eva Andersen, Sean Tallant

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Broad Street pulsed with music, movement and imagination Saturday during the annual Avenue of the Arts Block Party. It’s part of the Wawa Welcome America festival.

The event, presented by Ensemble Arts in partnership with the Avenue of the Arts and Wawa Welcome America, featured live performances, hands-on art activities, food, fashion, and family-friendly fun, both outside at Broad and Spruce streets and inside the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

“Nothing says Philly like a block party, and this has to be one of the biggest ones that you can go to in the city,” said Leslie Patterson-Tyler, the senior director of communications for the Kimmel Center. “The arts inspire. The arts unite us.”

Broadway fans were treated to selections from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Sound of Music,” performed by student nominees from the Philadelphia Independence Awards. Throughout the day, attendees also enjoyed performances by artists including Saint Aubyn, Musicopia, and DJ sets by Chris Blues and Omar Saleem.

Inside the Kimmel Center’s Plaza, children took part in face painting, balloon animals and coloring stations.

Six-year-old Tyhir Jones described art simply: “Art is coloring and painting.”

For 8-year-old Sumayia Richardson, the experience sparked inspiration.

“This is a creative place,” she said, adding that she hopes to have her own booth next year featuring “canvases.”

Her mother, Alia Richardson, said she brought her daughter to the event to show her that art comes in many forms.

“I’m like, ‘did you know that going to a Broadway show is art?’ ‘Wait, that’s art?’ Now we’re going to a musical,” she said.

The event also featured a fashion show presented by the Fashion District of Philadelphia, celebrating 20 years of Philadelphia Fashion Week.

Artist Iris Bonner, who founded the brand These Pink Lips, displayed her wearable art and original painted pieces.

“My work is about women empowerment. Just being confident, uplifting, powerful, and just being secure with yourself,” Bonner said.

Bonner said she hopes to be an inspiration to young girls who walk down Broad Street and see themselves in her.

“It’s a good feeling to know that you could be a vision,” she said. “That’s what my work is about, inspiring people to try art. Being different and being your unique self.”

