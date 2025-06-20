LOCAL HERO: “Freddy” fights fire to save his neighbors

By Reyna Preciado

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — In South Tucson, a heroic moment was captured on camera last Wednesday of a man risking his life to help his neighbor in a burning apartment. Alfredo “Freddy” Alvarez is now being honored by the housing authority that saved him from homelessness.

Alvarez was walking his dog when he heard the alarms and noticed smoke. That’s when he looked up to a nearby balcony to see his neighbor in a life-or-death situation.

“Then he peeked out the sliding glass door the porch,” Alvarez described seeing his neighbor. “I was telling him, ‘Come out to the balcony. Come out, come out.’ And he wasn’t comprehending what I was saying. So I knew that the smoke had already got to him.”

That’s when he ran up the stairs, finding a hallway full of smoke and quickly jumping into action. He hit the door and pushed it open before running to grab the fire extinguisher.

“I had the fire extinguisher ready to go. The minute I opened the door, I saw the fire, and I sprayed it down. I came back out because the smoke was too much.”

Still, he wasn’t giving up. As he waited for first responders to arrive, he says he did his best to find his neighbor while facing the fumes.

“I couldn’t see because of the smoke,” he said. “I tried several times, I believe, and I couldn’t get to him, but I knew that if I just turn off the fire, the smoke will eventually clear out.”

His actions prevented the fire from spreading while he waited for the South Tucson Fire Department to arrive shortly after.

The South Tucson Housing Authority then surprised him for his heroic actions, joined by the mayor and city council.

“You are a true hero,” said Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela, handing him a gift basket and certificate in recognition of his bravery.

It was an honor for Alvarez, who told KGUN 9 South Tucson Reporter Reyna Preciado he was in a very different place a year ago.

“I was homeless,” he said. He’s especially thankful for his neighbors now.

“Even though I don’t know some of these people, it doesn’t matter. If they’re in a situation where they need help, I’m going to be there.”

Irma Gonzales, the housing director, said, “I’m extremely proud of our tenant, Mr. Alfredo Alvarez, known as Freddy. His selflessness is amazing. He saved lives, and he was able to stay safe.”

Gonzales also thanked the South Tucson Fire Department for quickly responding to save the resident after Alvarez put out the fire. She says the resident is in stable condition and has called her office to let everyone know he’s doing well. He’s expected to return home soon.

