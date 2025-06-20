Lawsuit filed against indicted KSP over excessive force claims; body cam footage released

By Alexis Mathews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A former Kentucky State Trooper of the Year is at the center of a federal lawsuit and federal indictment after multiple allegations of using excessive force.

One Hardin County man’s encounter with Trooper James Wright, 30, last year was caught on body camera video.

“I’ve never been prescribed medicine before, and I, they got me on anxiety medicine because of this, and I had to do physical therapy,” said Dawson Blevins.

Blevins is now suing Wright following a June 2024 traffic stop.

The incident was captured in two-hour-long footage from Wright’s body camera, but Blevins, who was a passenger in the car, says he felt targeted right away, having encountered Wright before.

In the video, Wright found a reason to search the car after the driver admitted marijuana could be inside. He orders Blevins to get out, and he refuses initially, but the situation escalates as he steps out the car and exchanges words with Trooper Wright.

The video goes on to show Blevins being thrown to the ground, Tased repeatedly, and maced by Wright.

Wright is yelling for Blevins to put his hands behind his back or he’ll “get it again,” referring to the use of the mace. Blevins yells back that he cannot, complaining of extreme back pain from hitting the ground, which turned out to be two spine fractures, and he was unable to move while being shocked by the Taser.

“He never attempted to handcuff me until after he maced me,” said Blevins.

Because of those claims of excessive and unreasonable force, Blevins has filed a federal lawsuit against Wright and his chain of command.

“If they know they have someone that that continuously violates the United States Constitution when they’re interacting with citizens, they need to take appropriate measures,” said Garry Adams, Blevins’ attorney. “They need to discipline, suspend or even terminate that person.”

Other allegations against Wright, who is currently suspended, are spelled out in a March federal indictment.

He, along with other KSP troopers, are accused of civil rights violations, using unreasonable force, and lying about it, in instances dating back to 2020.

Yet, Wright was named Kentucky State Trooper of the Year in 2021.

“Any force at all that was used on Mr. Blevins was completely uncalled for and appeared to be very punitive and without serving any type of legitimate purpose whatsoever,” said Adams. “We want to get justice for our individual client, but hope that it has a greater reach. This is a cultural issue within the Kentucky State Police, or at least it appears to be to me, and hopefully we can get some change and some greater accountability.”

A KSP spokesperson issued this statement on the matter:

“The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has not been served with this lawsuit. KSP is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and morals in service to the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Wright faces up to 25 years in prison on the federal charges.

