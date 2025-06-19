Teen struck by lightning in NYC’s Central Park

By Jesse Zanger

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS) — A 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm in Manhattan on Thursday.

It happened at around 3:40 p.m. in Central Park along the East Drive near East 100th Street, the FDNY said.

The teen was conscious when he was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Sources say the boy was standing under a tree when both he and the tree were struck. He’s in stable condition, sources said. Police said he had injuries to his neck.

It happened while New York City was under a severe thunderstorm warning as powerful storms rolled through the area.

The First Alert Weather Team had declared a First Alert Weather Day Thursday due to the powerful storms. Click here for the latest storm warnings, watches and alerts.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning strikes kill about 20 people in the U.S. each year and injure hundreds more. For lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service, visit: weather.gov/safety/lightning-safety

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.