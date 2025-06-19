Longest-running fraternity at UNC-Chapel Hill shut down by national board for misconduct

By WRAL staff

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WRAL) — The longest-running fraternity at UNC-Chapel Hill has been shut down by its national office, university officials said Thursday.

The UNC chapter of Alpha Tau Omega was shut down by the fraternity’s national board of directors due to a volume of reports received by their office regarding behavioral misconduct by the members, according to UNC Media Relations.

In an email to members of the UNC Alpha Delta chapter, obtained by The Daily Tar Heel, the ATO national board alleges that Alpha Delta violated alcohol policies and other guidelines outlined in the national fraternity’s governing documents.

ATO CEO Wynn Smiley said to the DTH that part of ATO’s reasoning to close the chapter was its financial dishonesty, where they allowed expelled members to pay rent and fees, as well as relying on profits earned from events the members started.

According to ATO’s website, which has not been taken down yet, the fraternity holds the record for the longest, continuous existence at UNC-Chapel Hill. It was established in 1879.

UNC Media Relations said the university had received notice about the chapter’s closure from ATO’s national office, and letters went to members individually about the decision to revoke their charter in spring 2025.

The university followed up with an email informing members that their status as a recognized student organization was no longer valid.

WRAL reached out to Smiley for comment, but he responded that the organization has “said all we’re going to say on the situation.” He referred to the comments provided to the Daily Tar Heel.

