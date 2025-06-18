Vigil held for mother killed in downtown Milwaukee, 3 arrested

By Jenna Wells

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A vigil was held Tuesday, for a woman killed in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee. A neighbor caught it on camera Monday night.

A friend of the victim says the woman was arguing with her family before she was killed.

The shooting happened at 11 p.m. Monday, June 16, on MLK Drive and Vliet, just outside Brewery Credit Union.

Video from a neighbor shows a fight turn deadly as someone pulled out a gun and shot the woman, identified by family as 29-year-old Ashley Hudson.

“I feel like those videos are all the evidence there needs to be,” said Analyssa Thompson, friend of Hudson.

Thompson says Hudson was a mother of three.

“He put it up to her and she said, ‘Don’t shoot me,’ and he shot her,” Thompson said. “She stumbled all the way over here and she fell on the floor.”

Thompson claims the people arguing with Hudson were Hudson’s teenage brother, two sisters, and her mother. Thompson says the family argued on Facebook before they showed up at Hudson’s apartment.

“They started beating her with a bat and stabbing her, and she got up from that, and they were still scared, so they had to shoot her? It’s like, it’s just crazy,” Thompson said. “And it’s just over nothing. Like, it’s over regular, resolvable things.”

Milwaukee police have not confirmed the family’s alleged involvement. MPD did confirm three arrests have been made in connection to the shooting — a 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl, and a 21-year-old woman.

Thompson wants everyone involved to get serious charges.

“We need to get her the justice she deserves, because this was not deserved at all,” she said.

At MPD headquarters, detectives are still looking for answers in this case. And about 10 blocks away, at the scene of the shooting, so are Ashley Hudson’s friends and family. They’re struggling to process something that just doesn’t make sense.

We’re still awaiting confirmation from MPD, but family and friends say Ashley’s own mother provided the gun that killed her. Loved ones she leaves behind lit candles and prayed at a vigil Tuesday night, then released balloons.

Ashley’s father and siblings on that side described a contentious, destructive relationship between Ashley and her mother and siblings on the other side of the family. They said fighting was routine, and she often reached out for help.

“I’m shocked, but not too shocked, because, like I said, I kind of figured, you know, family always had a long history of fighting and feuding amongst siblings,” said Antoine McGhee, Ashley’s father. “But I never thought it would come to that extent, where someone would get killed.”

“I really kind of feel bad because there have been times where I could have spent more time with her. But I didn’t,” said Ashley’s brother, Antoine McGhee, Jr. “The death is really hurting me, eating me up. Because I knew I could have done better. Me, as her brother, I feel like I could have been there for her more.”

Ashley Hudson was a mother herself. Some friends said she had three children, but family said she had a fourth newborn. Right now, no one knows where the children will go.

