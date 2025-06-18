Teacher’s aide self-deports with US-born twin daughters

By Mariana La Roche

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee teacher’s aide chose to leave the United States with her 9-year-old twin daughters, her attorney Marc Christopher confirmed Tuesday morning.

The decision follows a complicated immigration struggle for Yessenia Ruano, who lived in the United States for 14 years. Ruano escaped human trafficking in El Salvador and sought protection in the U.S. through a T visa while working as a teacher’s aide in Milwaukee.

“She chose to leave with her twin daughters this morning,” Christopher told WISN 12 News.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied Ruano’s request to remain in the United States while her T visa application was being processed. Despite having no criminal record and being employed in the education sector, she faced a deportation order.

Ruano’s case drew attention due to her role in the education system and her status as a mother of U.S.-born children.

“Yessenia is returning to a country marked by persistent violence — one where her own brother was brutally murdered by criminal gangs. She leaves behind a supportive community in Milwaukee, where she has lived with dignity and purpose. Her departure has drawn deep concern from educators, advocates, and neighbors alike,” Christopher said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore also issued a statement, saying, “I am extremely disappointed in ICE’s decision to deny an emergency stay for my constituent Yessenia Ruano. It is outright cruel to force a human trafficking victim to return to the place she was fleeing from. T visas are meant for people like Yessenia, but sadly, she wasn’t even given the chance to have her case heard. Yessenia is a wonderful person and her and children’s removal from Milwaukee will be a loss to our community.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.