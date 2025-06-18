Man calls for firing of IMPD officers in his arrest caught on viral video

By Kody Fisher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Indianapolis has called for the involved officers to be fired.

Scabbed, round spots on the chest of Devin Hunt serve as a reminder that an officer shot him with pepper balls moments before arresting him.

“They hurt,” Hunt said.

A swollen, busted lip is a souvenir from what happened after police got him on the ground. “When I was on the ground he pushed my head toward the ground.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Hunt’s arrest happened after officers came to break up a fight between Hunt and someone else.

Hunt told I-Team 8 that is not true, “There was not a fight. If anything it was just words being exchanged.”

According to Hunt, that situation was over with by the time officers got involved. “Everybody dispersing. The police officers, y’all late now. At this point, y’all late and everything is done. Everybody walking away.”

In the video’s audio, it’s difficult to hear exactly what was said between Hunt and the officer, but Hunt claims the officer did not give him a normal command to walk away. “He didn’t give an order. He didn’t say, ‘walk,’ like just give me an order.”

IMPD is conducting an internal investigation to determine if the officers did anything wrong. While that is going on, they will not release the involved officers’ bodycam video.

Hunt shared his story in the hopes that it doesn’t happen to anyone else. “I would like to see their badges took. I would like to see them never work again.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hunt has not been formally charged in connection to his arrest.

