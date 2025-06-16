Skip to Content
Son arrested in Miami after allegedly shooting his father the day before Father's Day, police say

<i>WFOR via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A man was arrested in Miami and charged for allegedly shooting his father late on June 14
Published 7:54 AM

By Alyssa Dzikowski

    MIAMI (WFOR) — A man was arrested in Miami and charged for allegedly shooting his father Saturday night, police say.

The incident was reported near 60 Avenue and West Flagler Street.

According to Miami police, 25-year-old Adrian Garcia was charged with attempted murder.

Police say the father is expected to be okay.

