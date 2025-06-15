Crash near Inglewood’s Intuit Dome injures 8, including 4 minors

By Matthew Rodriguez, Austin Turner

INGLEWOOD, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A driver was arrested after a crash near Inglewood’s Intuit Dome injured several people Saturday night.

The collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. Prarie Avenue and W. Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear.

The Inglewood Police Department said eight people, four adults and four juveniles, were injured in total. The adults ranged from age 35 to 18, while the children were between the ages of 14 and 10.

All eight were listed in stable condition, police said.

The driver was arrested, although the specific charges were not yet clear as of Sunday morning.

The nearby SoFi Stadium hosted a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match between Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

