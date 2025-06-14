High school graduate accepted to 24 colleges, including some of the best in the country



KPIX

By Mary Lee

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As we celebrate our Bay Area high school graduates, a Vista Oaks Charter School high school graduate was accepted to 24 colleges and universities and was awarded $1 million worth of scholarships.

Keion Rothschild has achieved what many of us can only dream of. He got accepted into some of the best universities in the country, including UC Berkeley, UCLA and USC.

Rothschild still can’t believe it.

“Wow, I’m really able to do that,” Rothschild said. “It really puts it into perspective what you can do when you put your mind to it.”

Rothschild gave a speech at his high school graduation ceremony, encouraging his peers to make a positive impact on our world.

“I just want to remind you all that you are powerful, you are resilient, you are capable of achieving incredible things,” Rothschild said. “Let’s go into this world with our heads held high. Let’s make a difference and honor the legacy of those who came before us.”

Graduating with a 4.0 GPA with honors, Rothschild was awarded $1 million worth of scholarships from colleges and universities across the country.

“Like I said, ‘It’s all in God’s plan,'” said Rothschild to his mom.

“I’m ecstatic for my son and I say this so often; I am just blessed to be his mom,” Onó Rothschild said.

Rothschild is a role model to his six siblings and a leader in his school and community.

He’s an ambassador for the youth empowerment nonprofit Youth Utilizing Power and Praise based in Santa Clara County.

“When he first started with his coach in public speaking, which at that time was my husband, Theophilus Booker, Keion was so shy,” said Shelene Huey-Booker, YUPP founder and executive director. “He’s probably gonna get mad that I say this, but I’m gonna say it anyway, cause that’s what aunties do. He would just cry. It was just too much for him to now seeing him speaking at his graduation. It’s just phenomenal and it’s such a blessing to be able to witness it.”

“A lot of people feel like they’re alone and I had my own experience with that,” Rothschild said. “But when you see that played out in front of you and you know how many people are actually there for you. It changes your whole perspective on everything.”

With the big decision of choosing from 24 colleges and universities, Rothschild eventually chose the University of Oregon, which awarded him a full-ride scholarship in their honors program. Now, Rothschild is looking to the future.

“My next step is getting into college and graduating and then I want to earn a whole bunch of money and buy my family anything they want,” said Rothschild. “I want to buy my mom a house, a big, beautiful mansion. Everything she wants. My auntie, you guys met earlier. I want to buy her a house, my grandma a house. Just buy everybody a house really.”

Rothschild’s strength, resilience and humility are qualities that will carry him through life.

“I wouldn’t say it’s about me per se,” said Rothschild. “I think it’s all the grace of God.”

No matter what lies ahead, his future is bright.

Rothschild plans to major in English and become a screenwriter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.