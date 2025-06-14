Bronx store gains popularity after selling “mystery packages” from retailers



WCBS

By Erica Lunsford

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Bronx store has gone viral after re-selling packages from retailers like Amazon and Walmart for just $4.

What’s the catch? Customers don’t know what’s inside.

TikTok video draws customers to Dollar Universe LLC

As the manager of Dollar Universe LLC, Luis Almonte said the mystery is part of the fun for many shoppers.

“Sometimes they told me they found a tablet, they found a phone, they found computer stuff,” he said.

Almonte said he buys the packages in palates from liquidation centers for vendors in Brooklyn and New Jersey. He then sells the packages for $4 each.

“They have different companies. Amazon. Walmart. They are return packages,” Almonte said.

With packages ranging in sizes, shoppers are not only feeling what may be inside, but they’re also giving things a good shake to help make their guess.

After seeing a viral video about the packages on TikTok, Samone Simpson and her family decided to take a chance and see what they could find at Dollar Universe on White Plains Road.

“I’m looking for something good,” said Simpson. “Because I guess these package, you don’t know what’s in there.”

Hundreds of mystery packages sold each day, manager says

Almonte said the mystery packages have brought in a few regular customers to his beauty supply store, with people traveling from near and far.

To keep up with the demand, he shared the store is constantly restocking the bins with new surprises.

“We sell plenty packages. More than 500 every day,” Almonte said.

When asked about the packages, Amazon stated majority of items returned to Amazon are resold as “new” or “used,” returned to suppliers and sellers or donated. In some instances, returns that cannot be resold via other channels are sold to third party liquidators.

Amazon and Walmart stated personal information is removed from packages before going to liquidators.

