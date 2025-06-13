Kansas City man trying to solve sewage flowing into storm drain

By Matt Flener

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City man wants a final resolution to a smelly problem bubbling up in front of and behind his house.

Mark Kolosick lives in a neighborhood filled with septic tanks in far east Kansas City near Raytown and Independence. He believes one of his neighbor’s septic tanks is leaking raw sewage into a Kansas City, Missouri, storm sewer.

“And it stinks,” Kolosick said.

Kolosick called KMBC 9 Investigates after city officials came to look into the problem earlier this year. But it remains unsolved.

He said sewage will drain into the storm sewer across the street that empties in a gully behind his house. Kolosick believes sewage has leaked for the past three years, ever since city crews changed a manhole cover on the storm sewer across the street from his home. He believes a line was cut during the process that caused sewage to bubble up.

KMBC 9 Investigates reached out to city officials about Kolosick’s concerns. A spokesman said city leaders are tracking down answers about what’s going on with the problem and the next steps on enforcement.

KMBC will keep on the story to find a resolution.

