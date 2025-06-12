Team USA Olympians host throwing clinic for high school athletes in Hoover

By Zoe Blair

Click here for updates on this story

HOOVER, Alabama (WVTM) — Three Team USA Olympians spent time at Hoover High School, helping track and field athletes improve at the sport.

“I chose to come to this clinic today because we have Sam Mattis here he’s one of the best in the world right now, second-best American of all time,” Elijah Smith said. “I just felt like I wanted to come out here and learn from the best.”

Mattis is a student at Horseshoe Bend High School. While students like him are eager to learn from the athletes, the Olympians say they’re grateful for the opportunity to teach.

“I love seeing the growth and the build of people’s passion for something that I’m so passionate about,” two-time Olympian Curtis Thompson said. “So, just to be around a passion for what I do and see that growth for them, it’s just amazing.”

Thompson was joined at the clinic by Sam Mattis and Raven Saunders. Smith said by the end of day one, he saw an improvement in his throwing.

“One thing I’ve learned is just how to enter the ring and my throw, but my favorite thing about it is being out here with a bunch of people as I do, to be successful in the sport,” Smith said.

Dutton brothers reunite at AuburnFamily ties and baseball dreams unite Dutton brothers at Auburn Hoover High School track coach Joey Longoria helped organize the clinic. He’s grateful the Olympians are taking the time to help the students.

“When you get to work with Olympians, the level of detail that they can help with some of these kids, some things that they’ve never even thought of,” Longoria said. “We had a nutrition segment earlier too and they got to learn what Sam does in the weight room, those kinds of things.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.