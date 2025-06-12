Fairchild Air Force Base axes child care for two dozen families due to federal funding cuts

By Rob King

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Washington (KXLY) — Federal funding cuts at the Department of Defense are forcing local military families out of child care at Fairchild Air Force Base.

A letter sent to 24 families at Fairchild told them they’d been unenrolled from the Child Development Center effective June 20. Families were chosen based on assigned priority in certain age-groups.

Fairchild says cuts at the Department of Defense have forced a hiring freeze and a staffing shortage.

At this time, FAFB says there’s no timeline on when the hiring freeze might be lifted. FAFB says once it is, it can start hiring more caretakers and enroll more children.

FAFB says despite the cuts, its Community Child Care Coordinator has been able to find alternate care options in the Spokane community for all the families impacted.

At this time, Fairchild says it hopes it does not have to unenroll more families but that will depend on hiring.

Fairchild wants the community to be aware of open positions at the base and you can find out more at USAJobs.gov.

